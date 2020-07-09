All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
19906 West 94th Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

19906 West 94th Avenue

19906 West 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19906 West 94th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
19906 West 94th Avenue Available 11/01/19 Three Bedroom Home Available In Candelas In Arvada - Beautiful 3064 sqft 3 bedroom home for rent with amazing location in Candelas with Rec Center and Park right across the street. Open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash, island with breakfast bar plus a pantry. Living room with Gorgeous fireplace, main floor office and half bath off the main level. Upper level with Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms plus a full bath and laundry room. Unfinished basement and oversized two car garage with room for storage. Covered patio in back with fully fenced yard. Neighborhood amenities: two pools, two work out areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, numerous parks and trails and New Three Creeks School just blocks away.

(RLNE4420284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19906 West 94th Avenue have any available units?
19906 West 94th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 19906 West 94th Avenue have?
Some of 19906 West 94th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19906 West 94th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19906 West 94th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19906 West 94th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19906 West 94th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19906 West 94th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19906 West 94th Avenue offers parking.
Does 19906 West 94th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19906 West 94th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19906 West 94th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 19906 West 94th Avenue has a pool.
Does 19906 West 94th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19906 West 94th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19906 West 94th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19906 West 94th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

