19906 West 94th Avenue Available 11/01/19 Three Bedroom Home Available In Candelas In Arvada - Beautiful 3064 sqft 3 bedroom home for rent with amazing location in Candelas with Rec Center and Park right across the street. Open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled backsplash, island with breakfast bar plus a pantry. Living room with Gorgeous fireplace, main floor office and half bath off the main level. Upper level with Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms plus a full bath and laundry room. Unfinished basement and oversized two car garage with room for storage. Covered patio in back with fully fenced yard. Neighborhood amenities: two pools, two work out areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball fields, numerous parks and trails and New Three Creeks School just blocks away.



(RLNE4420284)