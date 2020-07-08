All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

18169 W 85th Dr

18169 West 85th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18169 West 85th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
18169 W 85th Dr Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Located in northwest Arvada this rural community has plenty to offer with open space, trails, and parks nearby. Near Highway 93 this home has easy access to Boulder, Denver and the Mountains!
It is conveniently located near hospitals, shopping, and exceptional Jefferson County Schools.

This 3 Bedrooms +Loft and 3 baths house will give you 2,284 sq. ft of generous space.
The main floor offers beautiful kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops, the dining area, cozy living room and bright modern office.
A beautiful staircase leads you up to the second floor, which includes a loft, two bedrooms with full bathroom and Master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom and upstairs laundry.

This gorgeous newer home with professionally landscaped backyard, unfinished basement and oversized 2 car garage is under $3,000 per month.

Pets are ok up to 2, no male cats. Please inquire additional fees and deposits.

To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.
To schedule a private showing please text or email.

Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/878984749261255/

(RLNE4429213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18169 W 85th Dr have any available units?
18169 W 85th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 18169 W 85th Dr have?
Some of 18169 W 85th Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18169 W 85th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18169 W 85th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18169 W 85th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18169 W 85th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18169 W 85th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18169 W 85th Dr offers parking.
Does 18169 W 85th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18169 W 85th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18169 W 85th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18169 W 85th Dr has a pool.
Does 18169 W 85th Dr have accessible units?
No, 18169 W 85th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18169 W 85th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18169 W 85th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

