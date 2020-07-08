Amenities

18169 W 85th Dr Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - Located in northwest Arvada this rural community has plenty to offer with open space, trails, and parks nearby. Near Highway 93 this home has easy access to Boulder, Denver and the Mountains!

It is conveniently located near hospitals, shopping, and exceptional Jefferson County Schools.



This 3 Bedrooms +Loft and 3 baths house will give you 2,284 sq. ft of generous space.

The main floor offers beautiful kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and granite counter tops, the dining area, cozy living room and bright modern office.

A beautiful staircase leads you up to the second floor, which includes a loft, two bedrooms with full bathroom and Master bedroom with 5-piece master bathroom and upstairs laundry.



This gorgeous newer home with professionally landscaped backyard, unfinished basement and oversized 2 car garage is under $3,000 per month.



Pets are ok up to 2, no male cats. Please inquire additional fees and deposits.



To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com.

To schedule a private showing please text or email.



Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/878984749261255/



