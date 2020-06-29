All apartments in Arvada
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

17057 W 87th Ave

17057 W 87th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

17057 W 87th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home close to Boulder and Golden - Property Id: 127829

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Leyden Rock community. The home also has a bonus room that is perfect for an office or craft room. Home backs up to open space with views of Stanley Lake and the mountains. 3 car tandem garage and a full unfisinhed basement. Community has a pool and park within walking distance. Property does back to open space and railroad tracks; in a quiet zone. Will do credit check and background check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127829p
Property Id 127829

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5035454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17057 W 87th Ave have any available units?
17057 W 87th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 17057 W 87th Ave have?
Some of 17057 W 87th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17057 W 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17057 W 87th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17057 W 87th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17057 W 87th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 17057 W 87th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17057 W 87th Ave offers parking.
Does 17057 W 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17057 W 87th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17057 W 87th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17057 W 87th Ave has a pool.
Does 17057 W 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 17057 W 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17057 W 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17057 W 87th Ave has units with dishwashers.
