17057 W 87th Ave

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home close to Boulder and Golden - Property Id: 127829



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Leyden Rock community. The home also has a bonus room that is perfect for an office or craft room. Home backs up to open space with views of Stanley Lake and the mountains. 3 car tandem garage and a full unfisinhed basement. Community has a pool and park within walking distance. Property does back to open space and railroad tracks; in a quiet zone. Will do credit check and background check.

No Pets Allowed



