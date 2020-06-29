17057 W 87th Ave

Beautiful home close to Boulder and Golden - Property Id: 127829
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Leyden Rock community. The home also has a bonus room that is perfect for an office or craft room. Home backs up to open space with views of Stanley Lake and the mountains. 3 car tandem garage and a full unfisinhed basement. Community has a pool and park within walking distance. Property does back to open space and railroad tracks; in a quiet zone. Will do credit check and background check. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127829p Property Id 127829
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
