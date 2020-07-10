Amenities

15961 W. 66th Place Available 10/15/19 Wonderful West Woods 4 BED/2.5 BATH Home - Available October 15th - Incredible home now available in this highly desirable West Woods neighborhood. Just steps from the West Woods Golf Course, and 3/10ths of a mile from the Ralston Creek Trail, you will also love the convenience of many nearby parks, restaurants, shopping and more!



This wonderful, bright, home features slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a two car attached garage, newer windows, a lovely fenced in yard and a covered backyard patio for entertaining or relaxing. The backyard backs up to a cul-de-sac with no home directly behind it.



Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms and a full bathroom, including the master bedroom with a spacious en-suite master bathroom.



Downstairs you will enjoy the extra living space of a large finished basement complete with built-ins. Additional unfinished basement space is great for all your storage needs!



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



