Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM

15961 W. 66th Place

15961 West 66th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15961 West 66th Place, Arvada, CO 80007
Meadows at Westwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15961 W. 66th Place Available 10/15/19 Wonderful West Woods 4 BED/2.5 BATH Home - Available October 15th - Incredible home now available in this highly desirable West Woods neighborhood. Just steps from the West Woods Golf Course, and 3/10ths of a mile from the Ralston Creek Trail, you will also love the convenience of many nearby parks, restaurants, shopping and more!

This wonderful, bright, home features slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a two car attached garage, newer windows, a lovely fenced in yard and a covered backyard patio for entertaining or relaxing. The backyard backs up to a cul-de-sac with no home directly behind it.

Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms and a full bathroom, including the master bedroom with a spacious en-suite master bathroom.

Downstairs you will enjoy the extra living space of a large finished basement complete with built-ins. Additional unfinished basement space is great for all your storage needs!

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE4624506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15961 W. 66th Place have any available units?
15961 W. 66th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15961 W. 66th Place have?
Some of 15961 W. 66th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15961 W. 66th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15961 W. 66th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15961 W. 66th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15961 W. 66th Place is pet friendly.
Does 15961 W. 66th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15961 W. 66th Place offers parking.
Does 15961 W. 66th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15961 W. 66th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15961 W. 66th Place have a pool?
No, 15961 W. 66th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15961 W. 66th Place have accessible units?
No, 15961 W. 66th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15961 W. 66th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15961 W. 66th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
