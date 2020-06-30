All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 15385 W 64th Lane #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
15385 W 64th Lane #206
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

15385 W 64th Lane #206

15385 West 64th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15385 West 64th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
playground
pool
20% OFF 1st month!-Condo near Golden - Property Id: 165866

20% off first month! Super close to Golden!

Two-years young condo with high ceilings, open floor plan, large master bedroom, walk-in shower, large closet, lots of cabinets and storage. New paint throughout the unit. Newer washer and dryer located in the condo. Secondary bedroom with full bath. Open floor plan with large island, granite counter tops throughout SS appliances, great balcony. Secure entrance with elevator. Accessible for individuals with disabilities. Great amenities: conference room, pool, playground, trails, Westwoods Arvada Golf Course, and lots of restaurants within walking distance. Pool is right across the street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165866
Property Id 165866

(RLNE5389423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have any available units?
15385 W 64th Lane #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have?
Some of 15385 W 64th Lane #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15385 W 64th Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
15385 W 64th Lane #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15385 W 64th Lane #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 is pet friendly.
Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 offer parking?
No, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 does not offer parking.
Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have a pool?
Yes, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 has a pool.
Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have accessible units?
No, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 15385 W 64th Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15385 W 64th Lane #206 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College