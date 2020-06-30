15385 W 64th Lane #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator playground pool

20% OFF 1st month!-Condo near Golden - Property Id: 165866



20% off first month! Super close to Golden!



Two-years young condo with high ceilings, open floor plan, large master bedroom, walk-in shower, large closet, lots of cabinets and storage. New paint throughout the unit. Newer washer and dryer located in the condo. Secondary bedroom with full bath. Open floor plan with large island, granite counter tops throughout SS appliances, great balcony. Secure entrance with elevator. Accessible for individuals with disabilities. Great amenities: conference room, pool, playground, trails, Westwoods Arvada Golf Course, and lots of restaurants within walking distance. Pool is right across the street!

