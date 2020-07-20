Amenities

15243 W. 65th Ave #B Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom Townhome- Great Location! - This Beautiful Townhome built in 2010 will be ready for move in on July 1. Great location- close to shopping (King Soopers/ Kohls/ Fast Food/ YMCA only 1 mile away and much more. Easy access to I-70). The home includes all newer appliances including washer and dryer/ 5 piece Master Bath/ Gas fireplace/ Central AC/ Granite Kitchen countertops/ Beautiful cabinets/ Wood floors in entry-kitchen and powder room, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the lease. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



Call Beacon Property Management today for a showing:



303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura



