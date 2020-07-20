All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 26 2019

15243 W. 65th Ave #B

15243 West 65th Avenue
Location

15243 West 65th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
15243 W. 65th Ave #B Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom Townhome- Great Location! - This Beautiful Townhome built in 2010 will be ready for move in on July 1. Great location- close to shopping (King Soopers/ Kohls/ Fast Food/ YMCA only 1 mile away and much more. Easy access to I-70). The home includes all newer appliances including washer and dryer/ 5 piece Master Bath/ Gas fireplace/ Central AC/ Granite Kitchen countertops/ Beautiful cabinets/ Wood floors in entry-kitchen and powder room, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the lease. Must pass a credit and background check- $40 app fee per adult on lease. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Call Beacon Property Management today for a showing:

303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura

(RLNE2387224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have any available units?
15243 W. 65th Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have?
Some of 15243 W. 65th Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15243 W. 65th Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
15243 W. 65th Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15243 W. 65th Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B offers parking.
Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have a pool?
No, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 15243 W. 65th Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15243 W. 65th Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
