11375 W. 76th Drive

Beautiful and Spacious Home in Arvada! New Carpet,New Hardwood Plank Flooring, & Updated! - Come home to this 4 bedroom, 3 home in a coveted Oak Crest-West Arvada Neighborhood.



This beautiful gem of a home has almost 2000 square feet of living space-just upstairs- and was designed with class and charm. The lower level also has an updated rec. room or family room, storage area, updated bath, and 2 large bedrooms--totaling almost another 1300 sq. ft. in living space. Once you see the new carpet, walk-in closets, exquisite tile work, beautiful fireplace, sun room, backyard, and large gourmet kitchen for the chef in all of us-you'll never want to leave.



Located in Upper West side of Arvada, this mini mansion is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, sits on a beautiful green belt and canal area, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!.



This home is immaculate with floor to ceiling windows surrounding you, a large Fireplace for cozy nights, new designer carpet for that swank comfort ability, a laundry room w/ washer/dryer hook-ups, and the large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying.



The master suite itself boasts multiple sinks, huge walk in closet, vanity area, and has enough room for a king and a queen.



This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, a covered patio with views, and 2 large levels of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.



Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!



Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.



