Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

11375 W. 76th Drive

11375 West 76th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11375 West 76th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Oak Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious Home in Arvada! New Carpet,New Hardwood Plank Flooring, & Updated! - Come home to this 4 bedroom, 3 home in a coveted Oak Crest-West Arvada Neighborhood.

This beautiful gem of a home has almost 2000 square feet of living space-just upstairs- and was designed with class and charm. The lower level also has an updated rec. room or family room, storage area, updated bath, and 2 large bedrooms--totaling almost another 1300 sq. ft. in living space. Once you see the new carpet, walk-in closets, exquisite tile work, beautiful fireplace, sun room, backyard, and large gourmet kitchen for the chef in all of us-you'll never want to leave.

Located in Upper West side of Arvada, this mini mansion is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, sits on a beautiful green belt and canal area, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!.

This home is immaculate with floor to ceiling windows surrounding you, a large Fireplace for cozy nights, new designer carpet for that swank comfort ability, a laundry room w/ washer/dryer hook-ups, and the large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for entertaining or just enjoying.

The master suite itself boasts multiple sinks, huge walk in closet, vanity area, and has enough room for a king and a queen.

This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, a covered patio with views, and 2 large levels of living space--it's just waiting for you to call it home.

Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!

Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No previous evictions or section 8.

To schedule a showing, you can complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com
Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info! You can Text or call Laura at 303-525-0462

If you need additional assistance please call 303-233-3976.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

(RLNE2533328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11375 W. 76th Drive have any available units?
11375 W. 76th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 11375 W. 76th Drive have?
Some of 11375 W. 76th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11375 W. 76th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11375 W. 76th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11375 W. 76th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11375 W. 76th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 11375 W. 76th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11375 W. 76th Drive offers parking.
Does 11375 W. 76th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11375 W. 76th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11375 W. 76th Drive have a pool?
No, 11375 W. 76th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11375 W. 76th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11375 W. 76th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11375 W. 76th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11375 W. 76th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
