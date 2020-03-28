All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 10311 West 59th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10311 West 59th Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

10311 West 59th Avenue

10311 West 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Allendale Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10311 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit is an end unit of a fourplex, the kitchen has eat in space, Electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. W/D hookups. Rear covered patio. Storage are. This unit is pet friendly there is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. If pet is under 25lbs there is a $25.00 increase in rent per pet. If pet is over 25lbs there is a $50.00 increase in rent per pet. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas, there is a separate $65.00 for water sewer and trash. The unit is close to Olde Town Arvada, Apex Center, minutes away from I-70.
Please drive by if you are interested. We have a digital lock box installed thru Rently.com and directs for you to let yourself in for a tour. Please call our office with any questions after you have driven by if you would like to set a showing with an agent vs self showings.
Directions: On I-25 take exit to take I-70 W to Kipling St in Wheat Ridge. Take exit 267 from I-70 W. Continue on Kipling St. Drive to W 59th Ave in Arvada.
Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to get you prequalified and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 West 59th Avenue have any available units?
10311 West 59th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 West 59th Avenue have?
Some of 10311 West 59th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 West 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10311 West 59th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 West 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 West 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10311 West 59th Avenue offer parking?
No, 10311 West 59th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10311 West 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 West 59th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 West 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10311 West 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10311 West 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10311 West 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 West 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 West 59th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College