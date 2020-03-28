10311 West 59th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom unit is an end unit of a fourplex, the kitchen has eat in space, Electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. W/D hookups. Rear covered patio. Storage are. This unit is pet friendly there is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. If pet is under 25lbs there is a $25.00 increase in rent per pet. If pet is over 25lbs there is a $50.00 increase in rent per pet. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas, there is a separate $65.00 for water sewer and trash. The unit is close to Olde Town Arvada, Apex Center, minutes away from I-70.

Please drive by if you are interested. We have a digital lock box installed thru Rently.com and directs for you to let yourself in for a tour. Please call our office with any questions after you have driven by if you would like to set a showing with an agent vs self showings.

Directions: On I-25 take exit to take I-70 W to Kipling St in Wheat Ridge. Take exit 267 from I-70 W. Continue on Kipling St. Drive to W 59th Ave in Arvada.

Contact our office to get you prequalified and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty

