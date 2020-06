Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Rent is $1570 and with utilities about $1670.

We also have a garage and carport that you can rent too for an additional $110.

Hoping to break lease by Mid-May.

Great complex.

Aspen model.

2nd floor

allows for gas grills on the patio. electric stove, and laundry in the apartment.

Walking distance to target and a short bike ride to old town Arvada.