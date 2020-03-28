All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 10028 W 82nd Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10028 W 82nd Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 5:46 PM

10028 W 82nd Lane

10028 West 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10028 West 82nd Lane, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. Near Lakecrest Park, Woodrun Park, Volunteer Firefighters Park and, Lake Pond/Pomona. This home features an attached 2 car garage, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, fenced yard and, washer/dryer. Nearby schools include Shepherd Of The Valley Lutheran School, Sierra Elementary School and Excel Academy Charter School, Oberon Junior High and, Ralston Valley Senior High. Rent is $2,298 a month. Security Deposit is equal to 1 month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 W 82nd Lane have any available units?
10028 W 82nd Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 W 82nd Lane have?
Some of 10028 W 82nd Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 W 82nd Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10028 W 82nd Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 W 82nd Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 W 82nd Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10028 W 82nd Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10028 W 82nd Lane offers parking.
Does 10028 W 82nd Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10028 W 82nd Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 W 82nd Lane have a pool?
No, 10028 W 82nd Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10028 W 82nd Lane have accessible units?
No, 10028 W 82nd Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 W 82nd Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10028 W 82nd Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College