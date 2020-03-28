10028 W 82nd Lane

Amenities

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home. Near Lakecrest Park, Woodrun Park, Volunteer Firefighters Park and, Lake Pond/Pomona. This home features an attached 2 car garage, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, fenced yard and, washer/dryer. Nearby schools include Shepherd Of The Valley Lutheran School, Sierra Elementary School and Excel Academy Charter School, Oberon Junior High and, Ralston Valley Senior High. Rent is $2,298 a month. Security Deposit is equal to 1 month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!