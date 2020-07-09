Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning clubhouse

Don't miss this one!!!! Super private condo with garage just steps away!!!! - Text or call me today to schedule your showing!



Trish Gonzales

Atlas Real Estate Group

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



Our latest 3 bed condo is ready to call home. Located at

9675 E Kansas Circle #47, Denver, CO 80247

Conveniently located on Mississippi Ave and Dayton Street close to Expo Park , Common Ground golf course, and Cherry Creek Reservior.



Your next home features plenty of space and a private garage. New paint throughout!!! Ton's of storage and the private patio is great for entertaining or for your pets to lounge in the sun!!!



Open and light, the main floor features multiple sliding glass doors leading to the fenced patio area. A well-appointed kitchen leads into the exposed brick living room, complete with wood-burning fireplace. A half bathroom is located just around the corner for convenience.



Upstairs, three bedrooms and a full bath await. There is plenty of closet space, and one bedroom boasts the same exposed brick. A single car garage with tons of extra storage is just outside the door.



2 story

3 bedroom, all on upper floor

1.5 baths

Large eat in kitchen

Laundry- washer and dryer Included

Exposed brick

Fresh paint

Central heat and ac

Fireplace

Private patio

Private garage

Off street parking



Renting for $1795

Resident responsible for all utilities

Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Application fees are $45 per person 18 or over.

We perform a background and credit check.

Must prove 2.5 x the monthly rent in gross income.



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR



