Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

9675 E Kansas Circle #47

9675 East Kansas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9675 East Kansas Circle, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Don't miss this one!!!! Super private condo with garage just steps away!!!! - Text or call me today to schedule your showing!

Trish Gonzales
Atlas Real Estate Group
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Our latest 3 bed condo is ready to call home. Located at
9675 E Kansas Circle #47, Denver, CO 80247
Conveniently located on Mississippi Ave and Dayton Street close to Expo Park , Common Ground golf course, and Cherry Creek Reservior.

Your next home features plenty of space and a private garage. New paint throughout!!! Ton's of storage and the private patio is great for entertaining or for your pets to lounge in the sun!!!

Open and light, the main floor features multiple sliding glass doors leading to the fenced patio area. A well-appointed kitchen leads into the exposed brick living room, complete with wood-burning fireplace. A half bathroom is located just around the corner for convenience.

Upstairs, three bedrooms and a full bath await. There is plenty of closet space, and one bedroom boasts the same exposed brick. A single car garage with tons of extra storage is just outside the door.

2 story
3 bedroom, all on upper floor
1.5 baths
Large eat in kitchen
Laundry- washer and dryer Included
Exposed brick
Fresh paint
Central heat and ac
Fireplace
Private patio
Private garage
Off street parking

Renting for $1795
Resident responsible for all utilities
Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.
Application fees are $45 per person 18 or over.
We perform a background and credit check.
Must prove 2.5 x the monthly rent in gross income.

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR

(RLNE4768136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have any available units?
9675 E Kansas Circle #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have?
Some of 9675 E Kansas Circle #47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 currently offering any rent specials?
9675 E Kansas Circle #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 is pet friendly.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 offer parking?
Yes, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 offers parking.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have a pool?
No, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 does not have a pool.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have accessible units?
No, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9675 E Kansas Circle #47 has units with air conditioning.
