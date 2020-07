Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

A private bedroom is available in a house with a shared bathroom with my 30 year old roommate. This is a quiet community with a large pool. The house is in Denver/Arapahoe County and is very centrally located. It is 1 mile north of Glendale. The cross streets are Mississippi and Alton Way. My roommate and I are looking for someone who is honest, positive, calm, a team player, and someone who likes to be out and about.