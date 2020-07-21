4776 S Ireland Court

Amenities

Quincy Reservoir Dream Home - This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home just 5 minutes away from Quincy Reservoir has everything you're looking for in the perfect home! Right by Eagle Crest High School and in the Cherry Creek School District, it's in the perfect location. With an attached garage, washer and dryer, and beautiful backyard, it really does have everything you need - finished basement for extra space included! The kitchen has been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances and even a granite countertop. Pictures coming soon - call us today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5119429)