Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:53 PM

3788 South Himalaya Way

3788 South Himalaya Way · No Longer Available
Location

3788 South Himalaya Way, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A TWO YEAR LEASE FOR $2,150/MONTH !! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #907198.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Mayfair will welcome you with 2,156 square feet of living space!

You are sure to love the tons of natural light! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood and stone floors throughout, dual sinks in the bathroom of the master suite, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck which overlooks Spring Creek Park/Green Space. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options and a 10 minute drive to Buckley AFB. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.

2 pets 50 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** CHOOSE A TWO YEAR LEASE FOR $2,150/MONTH !! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #907198.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have any available units?
3788 South Himalaya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 3788 South Himalaya Way have?
Some of 3788 South Himalaya Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 South Himalaya Way currently offering any rent specials?
3788 South Himalaya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 South Himalaya Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 South Himalaya Way is pet friendly.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way offer parking?
Yes, 3788 South Himalaya Way offers parking.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 South Himalaya Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have a pool?
No, 3788 South Himalaya Way does not have a pool.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have accessible units?
No, 3788 South Himalaya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 South Himalaya Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 South Himalaya Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3788 South Himalaya Way has units with air conditioning.
