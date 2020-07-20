3788 South Himalaya Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A TWO YEAR LEASE FOR $2,150/MONTH !! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #907198.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Mayfair will welcome you with 2,156 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love the tons of natural light! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood and stone floors throughout, dual sinks in the bathroom of the master suite, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck which overlooks Spring Creek Park/Green Space. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options and a 10 minute drive to Buckley AFB. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470 and I-225.



2 pets 50 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



*** CHOOSE A TWO YEAR LEASE FOR $2,150/MONTH !! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #907198.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.