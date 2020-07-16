All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:53 PM

3672 South Kirk Street

3672 South Kirk Street · No Longer Available
Location

3672 South Kirk Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter #897165.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,530 square feet of living space!

Enjoy a kitchen equipped with all appliances, and tons of storage space in the unfinished basement, storage shed, and crawl space. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in-unit. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the patio or in the fenced yard. Spend time by the community pool, or one of the many surrounding parks. Transportation is also convenient with quick access to E-470, I-70, and close proximity to DIA. Southlands Mall is just minutes away, as well as grocery stores and other shopping opportunities.

Nearby schools include Dakota Valley Elementary, Sky Vista Middle School, and Primrose Academy.

Sorry, No utilities are included.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #897165.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

