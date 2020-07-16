3672 South Kirk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter #897165.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,530 square feet of living space!



Enjoy a kitchen equipped with all appliances, and tons of storage space in the unfinished basement, storage shed, and crawl space. Other great features of this home include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer in-unit. Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the patio or in the fenced yard. Spend time by the community pool, or one of the many surrounding parks. Transportation is also convenient with quick access to E-470, I-70, and close proximity to DIA. Southlands Mall is just minutes away, as well as grocery stores and other shopping opportunities.



Nearby schools include Dakota Valley Elementary, Sky Vista Middle School, and Primrose Academy.



Sorry, No utilities are included.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #897165.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.