21951 E Crestline PL

Amenities
This is a Spacious 1640 sq/ft Duplex offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths for Rent in Southeast Aurora.
This home offer plenty of upgrades including Hardwood Floors, Kitchen with Appliances and Maple Cabinets, Main Floor Laundry, Large Loft with Storage, Master Suite with Attached Bathroom.
Spacious Fenced Back Yard with Patio. Attached Double Car Garage. Air Conditioning. This Rental is Available the first week of August for move in.
For Information and Showing Availability please email me Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or call/text 720-325-2355