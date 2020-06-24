All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

21951 E Crestline PL

21951 East Crestline Place · (720) 325-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21951 East Crestline Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Spacious 1640 sq/ft Duplex offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths for Rent in Southeast Aurora.

This home offer plenty of upgrades including Hardwood Floors, Kitchen with Appliances and Maple Cabinets, Main Floor Laundry, Large Loft with Storage, Master Suite with Attached Bathroom.

Spacious Fenced Back Yard with Patio. Attached Double Car Garage. Air Conditioning. This Rental is Available the first week of August for move in.

For Information and Showing Availability please email me Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or call/text 720-325-2355

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21951 E Crestline PL have any available units?
21951 E Crestline PL has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21951 E Crestline PL have?
Some of 21951 E Crestline PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21951 E Crestline PL currently offering any rent specials?
21951 E Crestline PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21951 E Crestline PL pet-friendly?
No, 21951 E Crestline PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL offer parking?
Yes, 21951 E Crestline PL offers parking.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21951 E Crestline PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL have a pool?
No, 21951 E Crestline PL does not have a pool.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL have accessible units?
No, 21951 E Crestline PL does not have accessible units.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21951 E Crestline PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 21951 E Crestline PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21951 E Crestline PL has units with air conditioning.
