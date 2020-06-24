21951 E Crestline PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Spacious 1640 sq/ft Duplex offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths for Rent in Southeast Aurora.



This home offer plenty of upgrades including Hardwood Floors, Kitchen with Appliances and Maple Cabinets, Main Floor Laundry, Large Loft with Storage, Master Suite with Attached Bathroom.



Spacious Fenced Back Yard with Patio. Attached Double Car Garage. Air Conditioning. This Rental is Available the first week of August for move in.



For Information and Showing Availability please email me Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or call/text 720-325-2355