All apartments in Arapahoe County
Find more places like 21191 E Nassau Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
21191 E Nassau Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

21191 E Nassau Ave

21191 East Nassau Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

21191 East Nassau Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
21191 E Nassau Ave Available 05/01/19 Majestic 2 Story House in Tallgrass/Saddle Rock - 3 Bed
2 Full, 1 Powder
2197 Square Feet
3 Car Garage
Cherry Creek School District
No pets

Don't miss this amazing two story home in the Tallgrass/Saddle Rock area, near the Southlands in Aurora. This lovely home has such great curb appeal! Both the front and back yard are picture perfect. As you walk in, it boasts dramatic ceilings, overlooked by a loft. There are hardwood floors, and tons of natural light. The huge kitchen has abundant cabinet and counter space. The master is luxurious, with a five piece en suite bath. The spacious unfinished basement provides a ton of storage. Other amenities include a whopping three car garage, sprinkler system, and all the necessities to retain the outside of this property. The back yard is absolutely incredible from the stamped concrete patio to the water feature and the custom landscaping...it is a retreat for sure! This home sits in the heart of the much desired Cherry Creek School District and is conveniently located to parks, schools, and shopping, not to mention it is convenient to DIA, DTC or Buckley Air Force Base. The many upgrades in this home make it a comfortable and lovely place to live.

Bargain Priced - High Expectations - Well Qualified Applicants Only - No Pets - Must Take Exceptional Care of the Home and Yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2652618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have any available units?
21191 E Nassau Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 21191 E Nassau Ave have?
Some of 21191 E Nassau Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21191 E Nassau Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21191 E Nassau Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21191 E Nassau Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21191 E Nassau Ave offers parking.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have a pool?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have accessible units?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21191 E Nassau Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21191 E Nassau Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marks Apartment Homes
1701 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO 80113
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO
Greenwood Village, COSheridan, COEdgewater, COStonegate, COWheat Ridge, COMeridian, COKen Caryl, COCommerce City, COBerkley, CODakota Ridge, COCastle Pines, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College