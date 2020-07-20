Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

21191 E Nassau Ave Available 05/01/19 Majestic 2 Story House in Tallgrass/Saddle Rock - 3 Bed

2 Full, 1 Powder

2197 Square Feet

3 Car Garage

Cherry Creek School District

No pets



Don't miss this amazing two story home in the Tallgrass/Saddle Rock area, near the Southlands in Aurora. This lovely home has such great curb appeal! Both the front and back yard are picture perfect. As you walk in, it boasts dramatic ceilings, overlooked by a loft. There are hardwood floors, and tons of natural light. The huge kitchen has abundant cabinet and counter space. The master is luxurious, with a five piece en suite bath. The spacious unfinished basement provides a ton of storage. Other amenities include a whopping three car garage, sprinkler system, and all the necessities to retain the outside of this property. The back yard is absolutely incredible from the stamped concrete patio to the water feature and the custom landscaping...it is a retreat for sure! This home sits in the heart of the much desired Cherry Creek School District and is conveniently located to parks, schools, and shopping, not to mention it is convenient to DIA, DTC or Buckley Air Force Base. The many upgrades in this home make it a comfortable and lovely place to live.



Bargain Priced - High Expectations - Well Qualified Applicants Only - No Pets - Must Take Exceptional Care of the Home and Yard



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2652618)