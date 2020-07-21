16392 E Fremont Avenue #12

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive 2BD, 2BA Condo in South Aurora Near Parker and Centennial - Vaulted ceilings, large living and dining rooms, as well as a bonus office/den, make this home feel both spacious and inviting. Enjoy being near multiple shopping centers as well as several parks, walking and biking trails. HOA maintains this community beautifully and it shows. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Dogs negotiable

*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



