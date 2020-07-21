All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16392 E Fremont Avenue #12

16392 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16392 East Fremont Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80016

Attractive 2BD, 2BA Condo in South Aurora Near Parker and Centennial - Vaulted ceilings, large living and dining rooms, as well as a bonus office/den, make this home feel both spacious and inviting. Enjoy being near multiple shopping centers as well as several parks, walking and biking trails. HOA maintains this community beautifully and it shows. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Dogs negotiable
*$50 monthly utility fee for water, sewer, and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5028823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have any available units?
16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have?
Some of 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 currently offering any rent specials?
16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 is pet friendly.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 offer parking?
Yes, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 offers parking.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have a pool?
Yes, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 has a pool.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have accessible units?
No, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16392 E Fremont Avenue #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
