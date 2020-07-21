6786 Larsh Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 3rd, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* 2015 Construction!

* Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bonbon's Bistro, Midtown Montesorri Day Care, Trailside Academy K-8, and multiple great parks including Homeplate Park which has a water feature and splash pad!

* Gorgeous high-end finishes throughout

* Finished basement complete with living room, bedroom, and full bath

* Attached 2-car garage

* Hot tub in photos will not remain at property

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Tankless on-demand water heater

* Very little lawn maintenance

* Deck on side of property is a great shaded space for outdoor entertaining!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Fenced side yard (deck)

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Water plus gas/electric - $175/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root / Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.