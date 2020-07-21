All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 6786 Larsh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
6786 Larsh Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

6786 Larsh Drive

6786 Larsh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6786 Larsh Drive, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 3rd, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* 2015 Construction!
* Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bonbon's Bistro, Midtown Montesorri Day Care, Trailside Academy K-8, and multiple great parks including Homeplate Park which has a water feature and splash pad!
* Gorgeous high-end finishes throughout
* Finished basement complete with living room, bedroom, and full bath
* Attached 2-car garage
* Hot tub in photos will not remain at property
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Tankless on-demand water heater
* Very little lawn maintenance
* Deck on side of property is a great shaded space for outdoor entertaining!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced side yard (deck)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Water plus gas/electric - $175/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root / Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6786 Larsh Drive have any available units?
6786 Larsh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 6786 Larsh Drive have?
Some of 6786 Larsh Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6786 Larsh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6786 Larsh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6786 Larsh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6786 Larsh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6786 Larsh Drive offers parking.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6786 Larsh Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive have a pool?
No, 6786 Larsh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive have accessible units?
No, 6786 Larsh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6786 Larsh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6786 Larsh Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6786 Larsh Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80023
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College