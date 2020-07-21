6786 Larsh Drive

Amenities
AVAILABILITY DATE: Sept. 3rd, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* 2015 Construction!
* Walk to Bruz Brewery, Bonbon's Bistro, Midtown Montesorri Day Care, Trailside Academy K-8, and multiple great parks including Homeplate Park which has a water feature and splash pad!
* Gorgeous high-end finishes throughout
* Finished basement complete with living room, bedroom, and full bath
* Attached 2-car garage
* Hot tub in photos will not remain at property
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Tankless on-demand water heater
* Very little lawn maintenance
* Deck on side of property is a great shaded space for outdoor entertaining!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Fenced side yard (deck)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Water plus gas/electric - $175/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root / Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
