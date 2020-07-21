1745 W 66th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

High end finishings abound in this 3bed/2.5bath townhome in the always desirable and conveniently located Midtown neighborhood of Denver. Home features stainless steel appliances (including gas range!), custom cabinets and granite countertops, attached two stall garage w/storage, washer/dryer, ceiling fans & central air, huge master suite w/large walk-in closet, stunning 5 piece bath, and south facing balcony. Quick access to I76 & I25, onsite park, and quick walk to brewery/restaurants. Beautifully designed and elegantly finished home built in 2018. Dogs allowed upon owner approval.