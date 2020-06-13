Apartment List
244 Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20373 Fallen Oak Lane
20373 Fallen Oak Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1179 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Fairmont Hills home with ideal tranquil location. Flowing and spacious two story floorplan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Travis Ranch
1 Unit Available
5524 Pablo Rd
5524 Pablo Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1475 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom House in Yorba Linda! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XYHwt68TxxX Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bryant Ranch
1 Unit Available
5320 Silver Canyon Road
5320 Silver Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1252 sqft
This condo may be exactly what you're looking for! Located in The Hills, a luxury condo community in Yorba Linda.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bryant Ranch
1 Unit Available
5005 Twilight Canyon Road
5005 Twilight Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
Truly a beautiful and secluded ground level end unit nestled in top section of ”The Hills" of Yorba Linda, offering much privacy, quiet enjoyment and excellent views.

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4700 sqft
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4316 Canyon Coral Lane
4316 Canyon Coral Ln, Yorba Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Brand new 4Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in Loma Vista, Yorba Linda. This beautiful High Tech home offers a 1st floor bedroom with full bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bryant Ranch
1 Unit Available
5480 Copper Canyon Road
5480 Copper Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1456 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in 'The Hills' of Yorba Linda. This home has been remodeled and upgraded throughout. Open and bright kitchen with granite counter, wood type flooring and new appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
19066 Alamo Lane
19066 Alamo Lane, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
921 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom downstairs unit located just off of Kellog. The kitchen and bathrooms updated. Nice patio in front of the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Anaheim Hills
29 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,600
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,605
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Sycamore Canyon
11 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3095 sqft
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
1768 N Willow Wood St #41
1768 N Willow Woods Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
882 sqft
Fantastic single level home (no unit above) in highly desirable Windwood complex in the Anaheim Hills area features newer windows and slider, wood floors in the bedrooms, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Brea-Olinda
18 Units Available
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Yorba Linda, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Yorba Linda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

