2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
141 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Yorba Linda, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Travis Ranch
1 Unit Available
5524 Pablo Rd
5524 Pablo Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1475 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom House in Yorba Linda! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XYHwt68TxxX Check out this fun video tour! https://youtu.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bryant Ranch
1 Unit Available
5320 Silver Canyon Road
5320 Silver Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1252 sqft
This condo may be exactly what you're looking for! Located in The Hills, a luxury condo community in Yorba Linda.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bryant Ranch
1 Unit Available
5005 Twilight Canyon Road
5005 Twilight Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
Truly a beautiful and secluded ground level end unit nestled in top section of ”The Hills" of Yorba Linda, offering much privacy, quiet enjoyment and excellent views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
19066 Alamo Lane
19066 Alamo Lane, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
921 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom downstairs unit located just off of Kellog. The kitchen and bathrooms updated. Nice patio in front of the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Yorba Linda
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Anaheim Hills
28 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Sycamore Canyon
12 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3300 Merida Lane
3300 Merida Ln, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1837 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in one of Brea's newer community, Alterra La Floresta. This large END-UNIT condo was just built in 2016, by Van Daele Homes and has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with a HUGE live/work space downstairs, approx. 1,898 SqFt.
Results within 5 miles of Yorba Linda
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1117 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1433 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
Sierra del Oro
20 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1001 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
