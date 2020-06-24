5831 Walnut Creek Road

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! This four bedroom Yorba Linda home offers a panoramic VIEW (all the way to Catalina on a clear day!!!). Lovely home features a downstairs master bedroom and a downstairs guest bedroom. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a small loft area--ideal for a desk, study area or home office space. Features include a newer AC system and newer, dual pane, low-e2 windows throughout the home. Located within EXCELLENT and highly ranked Yorba Linda Schools. Easy access to local amenities, shopping and freeways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.