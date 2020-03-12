5480 Copper Canyon Road

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in 'The Hills' of Yorba Linda. This home has been remodeled and upgraded throughout. Open and bright kitchen with granite counter, wood type flooring and new appliances. The open floor plan has new style tile in bedrooms, bathrooms and wood type flooring the kitchen and family area. The master has access to patio by way of sliding door. The abundant sized living room offers a two-sided granite fireplace. The large patio is a perfect spot summer fun with family and friends. The homeowner’s association offer multiple amenities to include pools and spas, fitness center, clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot. The home is located very close to parks, hiking trails, shopping, entertainment, schools and freeways. The property is also located in one of the finest school districts. If you're looking for something special, look no further.