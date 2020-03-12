All apartments in Yorba Linda
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5480 Copper Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in 'The Hills' of Yorba Linda. This home has been remodeled and upgraded throughout. Open and bright kitchen with granite counter, wood type flooring and new appliances. The open floor plan has new style tile in bedrooms, bathrooms and wood type flooring the kitchen and family area. The master has access to patio by way of sliding door. The abundant sized living room offers a two-sided granite fireplace. The large patio is a perfect spot summer fun with family and friends. The homeowner’s association offer multiple amenities to include pools and spas, fitness center, clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts and tot lot. The home is located very close to parks, hiking trails, shopping, entertainment, schools and freeways. The property is also located in one of the finest school districts. If you're looking for something special, look no further.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have any available units?
5480 Copper Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have?
Some of 5480 Copper Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Copper Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Copper Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Copper Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5480 Copper Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 5480 Copper Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 Copper Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5480 Copper Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5480 Copper Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5480 Copper Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 Copper Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5480 Copper Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
