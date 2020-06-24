5422 Grandview Avenue

Amenities

garage pool key fob access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage key fob access

You will love this delightful home on quiet street with a pool. This 3-bedroom, comes with 2-bathrooms, giving you 1,646 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, kitchen that comes with newer appliances. This home also comes with 2-car garage and a spacious back yard for entertaining family and friends. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, shopping and much more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is available for viewing and move in date starting November 27th 2019!



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.



Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.