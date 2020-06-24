All apartments in Yorba Linda
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5422 Grandview Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

5422 Grandview Avenue

5422 Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Grandview Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

garage
pool
key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
You will love this delightful home on quiet street with a pool. This 3-bedroom, comes with 2-bathrooms, giving you 1,646 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, kitchen that comes with newer appliances. This home also comes with 2-car garage and a spacious back yard for entertaining family and friends. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, shopping and much more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is available for viewing and move in date starting November 27th 2019!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, contact today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have any available units?
5422 Grandview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5422 Grandview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Grandview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Grandview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5422 Grandview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Grandview Avenue offers parking.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Grandview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5422 Grandview Avenue has a pool.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5422 Grandview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Grandview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5422 Grandview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5422 Grandview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

