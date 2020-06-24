5350 Silver Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green guest parking tennis court

Beautiful highly desired upper level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium located in the quiet, desirable community of "The Hills" of Yorba Linda. The condo features high vaulted ceilings, new paint, laminate wood floors, two skylights, newly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless single basin sink, newer A/C unit and water heater. Large bedrooms with spacious walk-in-closets, separate dining room with vaulted ceilings, living room with fireplace and large remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook. There is a private wrap-around balcony that has three access points from the master bedroom, living room and the kitchen. A separate laundry room is located on your wrap around balcony and private storage room right outside the front door. The unit includes 2 assigned covered parkings spaces (#253 & #254) and ample guest parking. The community features swimming pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, children's playground, golf putting green and hiking trails. The condo is located in the highly sought after Placentia-Yorba Linda school district. This property is beautiful and will go very quickly so don't miss out!!