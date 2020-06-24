All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5350 Silver Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5350 Silver Canyon Road
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

5350 Silver Canyon Road

5350 Silver Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5350 Silver Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful highly desired upper level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium located in the quiet, desirable community of "The Hills" of Yorba Linda. The condo features high vaulted ceilings, new paint, laminate wood floors, two skylights, newly upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless single basin sink, newer A/C unit and water heater. Large bedrooms with spacious walk-in-closets, separate dining room with vaulted ceilings, living room with fireplace and large remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook. There is a private wrap-around balcony that has three access points from the master bedroom, living room and the kitchen. A separate laundry room is located on your wrap around balcony and private storage room right outside the front door. The unit includes 2 assigned covered parkings spaces (#253 & #254) and ample guest parking. The community features swimming pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, children's playground, golf putting green and hiking trails. The condo is located in the highly sought after Placentia-Yorba Linda school district. This property is beautiful and will go very quickly so don't miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have any available units?
5350 Silver Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have?
Some of 5350 Silver Canyon Road's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 Silver Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5350 Silver Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 Silver Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5350 Silver Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5350 Silver Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 Silver Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5350 Silver Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5350 Silver Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 Silver Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 Silver Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5350 Silver Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles