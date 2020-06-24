All apartments in Yorba Linda
5332 Vista Montana

5332 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casual beach house. This cute 4 bedroom , 2 bath home is walking distance to the beach. Situated in a very quiet family neighborhood, close to all - walk to stores, everything. Perfect place for your kids to go to school (Washington Elementary). Has a nice private yard and a private garage.

Currently under partial remodeling, so prefer flexible renters who dont mind the inconvenience. The rent will temporarily be reduced during the remodel. if you are a handy man or adept in any home construction skills, this would be a good match for you. Prefer long term tenants over short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Vista Montana have any available units?
5332 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 5332 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5332 Vista Montana offer parking?
Yes, 5332 Vista Montana offers parking.
Does 5332 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Vista Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Vista Montana have a pool?
No, 5332 Vista Montana does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5332 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Vista Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.

