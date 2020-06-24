5332 Vista Montana

Amenities

Casual beach house. This cute 4 bedroom , 2 bath home is walking distance to the beach. Situated in a very quiet family neighborhood, close to all - walk to stores, everything. Perfect place for your kids to go to school (Washington Elementary). Has a nice private yard and a private garage.



Currently under partial remodeling, so prefer flexible renters who dont mind the inconvenience. The rent will temporarily be reduced during the remodel. if you are a handy man or adept in any home construction skills, this would be a good match for you. Prefer long term tenants over short term.