All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5091 Wagon Wheel Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

5091 Wagon Wheel Drive

5091 Wagon Wheel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5091 Wagon Wheel Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable Single Family Home Now Available! - Lovely Single Family Home located in Yorba Linda CA! This property includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with central air conditioner and a 3 car garage. This home is in a very desirable neighborhood and has an excellent school district with walking distance to Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle school and only a 3 minute drive to Yorba Linda High. It is a 2 minute drive to a shopping center which offers a selection of stores, banks and restaurants. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful home with a perfect size backyard. Owner pays for Water and Gardner. Please contact our friendly leasing agent Mariana at (714)856-3636 to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5132772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have any available units?
5091 Wagon Wheel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have?
Some of 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5091 Wagon Wheel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive offers parking.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have a pool?
No, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5091 Wagon Wheel Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles