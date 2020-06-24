5091 Wagon Wheel Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Single Family Home Now Available! - Lovely Single Family Home located in Yorba Linda CA! This property includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with central air conditioner and a 3 car garage. This home is in a very desirable neighborhood and has an excellent school district with walking distance to Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle school and only a 3 minute drive to Yorba Linda High. It is a 2 minute drive to a shopping center which offers a selection of stores, banks and restaurants. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful home with a perfect size backyard. Owner pays for Water and Gardner. Please contact our friendly leasing agent Mariana at (714)856-3636 to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5132772)