Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

4846 Carmonita Lane

4846 Carmonita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4846 Carmonita Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two story,four bedroom town home is located in the Yorba Londa Knolls association. This end unit has an attached 2 car garage conveniently situated located off Fairmont Blvd just North of Yorba Linda Blvd. The first floor consists of the dining room, living room, and kitchen. Wood flooring in the dining and living room and tiles in the kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful maple cabinets that provides ample amount of storage space, included is a 5 burner gas stove,dishwasher, range hood. The dining and living room provides great amount of space for entertainment and also leads to the back patio. The second floor features the master bedroom with its en-suite bathroom,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have any available units?
4846 Carmonita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4846 Carmonita Lane have?
Some of 4846 Carmonita Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4846 Carmonita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4846 Carmonita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4846 Carmonita Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4846 Carmonita Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4846 Carmonita Lane offers parking.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4846 Carmonita Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have a pool?
No, 4846 Carmonita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have accessible units?
No, 4846 Carmonita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4846 Carmonita Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4846 Carmonita Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4846 Carmonita Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
