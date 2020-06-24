All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM

4721 Rapallo Plaza

4721 Rapallo Plz · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Rapallo Plz, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live in the beautiful city of Yorba Linda. This beautiful, spacious, freshly updated and super clean townhouse located in the Yorba Linda Knoll Community is now ready for its new residents. NEWLY UPDATED and PAINTED, this home features a soaring brick fireplace in the family room, tiled kitchen floor with granite counter top, tiled entry and bathrooms, carpeted stairs, and laminated wood throughout the rest of the home. A private side yard, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage completes with laundry hookup makes this home ideal for any family. The open floor plan allows sunlight to flow into this home, giving it the feel of openness and brightness. This home is located within the renowned Yorba Linda schools: Fairmont Elementary, Rancho Bernado Middle, and the highly sought after Yorba Linda High School. Conveniently located within walking distance to Fairmont Knolls Park, tennis courts, and shopping centers, The Yorba Linda Knolls Townhome Community also offers a community clubhouse, swimming pools, and a spa for your enjoyment. This is the perfect home for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have any available units?
4721 Rapallo Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have?
Some of 4721 Rapallo Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Rapallo Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Rapallo Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Rapallo Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Rapallo Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Rapallo Plaza offers parking.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Rapallo Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 4721 Rapallo Plaza has a pool.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4721 Rapallo Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4721 Rapallo Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Rapallo Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Rapallo Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
