4721 Rapallo Plaza

Live in the beautiful city of Yorba Linda. This beautiful, spacious, freshly updated and super clean townhouse located in the Yorba Linda Knoll Community is now ready for its new residents. NEWLY UPDATED and PAINTED, this home features a soaring brick fireplace in the family room, tiled kitchen floor with granite counter top, tiled entry and bathrooms, carpeted stairs, and laminated wood throughout the rest of the home. A private side yard, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage completes with laundry hookup makes this home ideal for any family. The open floor plan allows sunlight to flow into this home, giving it the feel of openness and brightness. This home is located within the renowned Yorba Linda schools: Fairmont Elementary, Rancho Bernado Middle, and the highly sought after Yorba Linda High School. Conveniently located within walking distance to Fairmont Knolls Park, tennis courts, and shopping centers, The Yorba Linda Knolls Townhome Community also offers a community clubhouse, swimming pools, and a spa for your enjoyment. This is the perfect home for you and your family.