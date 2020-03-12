All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
4339 Via Miguel
4339 Via Miguel

Location

4339 Via Miguel, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on a cul-de-sac in the East Lake Village Community! This home features Travertine stone, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lighting and dual pane windows. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks the beautiful backyard. Spacious family room with fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and include custom closets. This home is great for entertaining with a large covered patio and built in BBQ. Enjoy all the amenities of East Lake Village: Club House, Boathouse/lake, family pool, kiddie pool, Olympic size pool, gym, sauna, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball and community park. This home is walking distance to the Yorba Ranch Village Shopping center and restaurants and a short distance to the new Yorba Town Center! Highly rated school: Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle and Yorba Linda High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Via Miguel have any available units?
4339 Via Miguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4339 Via Miguel have?
Some of 4339 Via Miguel's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 Via Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Via Miguel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Via Miguel pet-friendly?
No, 4339 Via Miguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4339 Via Miguel offer parking?
No, 4339 Via Miguel does not offer parking.
Does 4339 Via Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 Via Miguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Via Miguel have a pool?
Yes, 4339 Via Miguel has a pool.
Does 4339 Via Miguel have accessible units?
No, 4339 Via Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Via Miguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 Via Miguel has units with dishwashers.
Does 4339 Via Miguel have units with air conditioning?
No, 4339 Via Miguel does not have units with air conditioning.
