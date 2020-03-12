4339 Via Miguel

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on a cul-de-sac in the East Lake Village Community! This home features Travertine stone, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, recessed lighting and dual pane windows. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks the beautiful backyard. Spacious family room with fireplace. All bedrooms are spacious and include custom closets. This home is great for entertaining with a large covered patio and built in BBQ. Enjoy all the amenities of East Lake Village: Club House, Boathouse/lake, family pool, kiddie pool, Olympic size pool, gym, sauna, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball and community park. This home is walking distance to the Yorba Ranch Village Shopping center and restaurants and a short distance to the new Yorba Town Center! Highly rated school: Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle and Yorba Linda High.