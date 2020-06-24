4314 Avocado Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Yorba Linda Townhome - Brand new Anderson Grove 4 bedroom/3 bath - An incredible location near work & play. The function and flair of Craftsman architecture coupled with modern design and upscale amenities. High style and low maintenance, this 2,155 square foot, two-story townhouse is contemporary inspired by the rich character of early California. Here, amidst generous open space, residents can enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with thoughtfully designed common areas linked by a series of paseos and walkways. You will surely love this four bedroom, three (full) bathroom home with luxurious kitchen featuring oversized island. This home also features connected two-car garage and spacious patio. HOA dues are paid for by owner.



Located near major transportation corridors for easy access to the best of Southern California, Anderson Grove Community is less than a mile from historic Main Street, eclectic restaurants, shopping destinations and the newly revitalized city core at the Yorba Linda Town Center. Residents can also anticipate proximity to world-class golf courses, multi-use trails, the Nixon Library and Brea Mall.

Equally advantageous to parents and their children is the first-rate education provided by the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Schools within the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District have been designated California Distinguished and Gold Ribbon Schools by the California Department of Education with Yorba Linda High Schools ranking amongst the top 200 high schools in California in 2015 by U.S. News & World Report. Although school assignments are subject to change, the anticipated schools for Anderson Grove residents are:

Mabel Paine Elementary (2013 Growth API Score 880)

Yorba Linda Middle School (2013 Growth API Score 910)

Yorba Linda High School (2013 Growth API Score 905)

Private:

Heritage Oak Private School (Pre-K 8)

Hillsborough School (Pre-K 6)

Friends Christian School (Pre-K 8)

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School (Pre-K 8)



Approx. 2,155 sq. ft.

Two-story

Four bedrooms

Three baths

Kitchen with oversized island

Living room

Dining room

Interior laundry

Two-car garage

Patio

Optional storage at tech station



To Apply: www.apmlease.com

For Inquires: 714-694-5987



(RLNE3332912)