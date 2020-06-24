All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

4314 Avocado Grove

4314 Avocado Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Avocado Grove Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yorba Linda Townhome - Brand new Anderson Grove 4 bedroom/3 bath - An incredible location near work & play. The function and flair of Craftsman architecture coupled with modern design and upscale amenities. High style and low maintenance, this 2,155 square foot, two-story townhouse is contemporary inspired by the rich character of early California. Here, amidst generous open space, residents can enjoy a family-friendly atmosphere with thoughtfully designed common areas linked by a series of paseos and walkways. You will surely love this four bedroom, three (full) bathroom home with luxurious kitchen featuring oversized island. This home also features connected two-car garage and spacious patio. HOA dues are paid for by owner.

Located near major transportation corridors for easy access to the best of Southern California, Anderson Grove Community is less than a mile from historic Main Street, eclectic restaurants, shopping destinations and the newly revitalized city core at the Yorba Linda Town Center. Residents can also anticipate proximity to world-class golf courses, multi-use trails, the Nixon Library and Brea Mall.
Equally advantageous to parents and their children is the first-rate education provided by the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District. Schools within the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District have been designated California Distinguished and Gold Ribbon Schools by the California Department of Education with Yorba Linda High Schools ranking amongst the top 200 high schools in California in 2015 by U.S. News & World Report. Although school assignments are subject to change, the anticipated schools for Anderson Grove residents are:
Mabel Paine Elementary (2013 Growth API Score 880)
Yorba Linda Middle School (2013 Growth API Score 910)
Yorba Linda High School (2013 Growth API Score 905)
Private:
Heritage Oak Private School (Pre-K 8)
Hillsborough School (Pre-K 6)
Friends Christian School (Pre-K 8)
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School (Pre-K 8)

Approx. 2,155 sq. ft.
Two-story
Four bedrooms
Three baths
Kitchen with oversized island
Living room
Dining room
Interior laundry
Two-car garage
Patio
Optional storage at tech station

To Apply: www.apmlease.com
For Inquires: 714-694-5987

(RLNE3332912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Avocado Grove have any available units?
4314 Avocado Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 4314 Avocado Grove currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Avocado Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Avocado Grove pet-friendly?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove offer parking?
Yes, 4314 Avocado Grove offers parking.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove have a pool?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove have accessible units?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 Avocado Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 Avocado Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
