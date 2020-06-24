All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 24325 Via Lenardo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
24325 Via Lenardo
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

24325 Via Lenardo

24325 Via Lenardo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24325 Via Lenardo, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
This single family home features 1,708 sq ft of living space. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24325 Via Lenardo have any available units?
24325 Via Lenardo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 24325 Via Lenardo currently offering any rent specials?
24325 Via Lenardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24325 Via Lenardo pet-friendly?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo offer parking?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo does not offer parking.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo have a pool?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo does not have a pool.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo have accessible units?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo does not have accessible units.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24325 Via Lenardo has units with dishwashers.
Does 24325 Via Lenardo have units with air conditioning?
No, 24325 Via Lenardo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles