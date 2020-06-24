20555 Via Belarmino

Amenities

garage tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

West Lake Village Community, one level 3 bedroom house. - Three spacious bedroom, small back yard, fill with roses and fruits.

Two car attached garage,

Comfortable living on ground floor.

Enjoy all the Club house, tennis courts, boating, community activities of West Lake Village. $100 per person per month.



According to public info according to location (not confirmed by broker)

Schools are: Glenknoll elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle School, Esperanza High School



for Special showing call or Text Patsy at 626-673-5344



We are looking for house hold income over $9,000 FICO over 700

Tenant Liability to landlord insurance is required.

Application $50 per financially responsible person



Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau

Voice : 562-906-5430.

Fax: 323-415-2779

Dimccant@lasd.org



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3011239)