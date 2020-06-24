All apartments in Yorba Linda
20555 Via Belarmino

20555 via Belarmino
Location

20555 via Belarmino, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

garage
tennis court
clubhouse
West Lake Village Community, one level 3 bedroom house. - Three spacious bedroom, small back yard, fill with roses and fruits.
Two car attached garage,
Comfortable living on ground floor.
Enjoy all the Club house, tennis courts, boating, community activities of West Lake Village. $100 per person per month.

According to public info according to location (not confirmed by broker)
Schools are: Glenknoll elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle School, Esperanza High School

for Special showing call or Text Patsy at 626-673-5344

We are looking for house hold income over $9,000 FICO over 700
Tenant Liability to landlord insurance is required.
Application $50 per financially responsible person

Fraud & cyber crimes Bureau
Voice : 562-906-5430.
Fax: 323-415-2779
Dimccant@lasd.org

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3011239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

