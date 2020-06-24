All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 20365 FLOWER GATE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20365 FLOWER GATE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM

20365 FLOWER GATE

20365 Flower Gate Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20365 Flower Gate Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available single level end unit with large patio. Newer carpet and appliances. 2 car garage with indoor laundry. Very quiet and private location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have any available units?
20365 FLOWER GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20365 FLOWER GATE have?
Some of 20365 FLOWER GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20365 FLOWER GATE currently offering any rent specials?
20365 FLOWER GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20365 FLOWER GATE pet-friendly?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE offer parking?
Yes, 20365 FLOWER GATE offers parking.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have a pool?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have a pool.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have accessible units?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20365 FLOWER GATE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles