Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20365 FLOWER GATE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:22 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20365 FLOWER GATE
20365 Flower Gate Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
20365 Flower Gate Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available single level end unit with large patio. Newer carpet and appliances. 2 car garage with indoor laundry. Very quiet and private location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have any available units?
20365 FLOWER GATE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Yorba Linda, CA
.
What amenities does 20365 FLOWER GATE have?
Some of 20365 FLOWER GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 20365 FLOWER GATE currently offering any rent specials?
20365 FLOWER GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20365 FLOWER GATE pet-friendly?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda
.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE offer parking?
Yes, 20365 FLOWER GATE offers parking.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have a pool?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have a pool.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have accessible units?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20365 FLOWER GATE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20365 FLOWER GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20365 FLOWER GATE does not have units with air conditioning.
