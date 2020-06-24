All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

18377 Iris Lane

18377 Iris Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18377 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Never occupied 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car attached garage located in the Magnolia community of Loma Vista. The main floor features open-concept living. Great room and dining area are open to the kitchen which features granite countertops, GE appliances (including refrigerator) and upgraded white shaker style cabinets. Main floor patio offers views of those lovely California sunsets. Upstairs offers spacious master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite bath. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, laundry closet with washer/dryer complete the 3rd level. All this located very near to the newly renovated Yorba Linda Town Center, home to restaurants, shopping and movies. Yorba Linda boasts small town character, award winning schools and a strong sense of community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18377 Iris Lane have any available units?
18377 Iris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18377 Iris Lane have?
Some of 18377 Iris Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18377 Iris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18377 Iris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18377 Iris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18377 Iris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18377 Iris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18377 Iris Lane offers parking.
Does 18377 Iris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18377 Iris Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18377 Iris Lane have a pool?
No, 18377 Iris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18377 Iris Lane have accessible units?
No, 18377 Iris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18377 Iris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18377 Iris Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18377 Iris Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18377 Iris Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

