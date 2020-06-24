18377 Iris Lane

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Never occupied 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with 2 car attached garage located in the Magnolia community of Loma Vista. The main floor features open-concept living. Great room and dining area are open to the kitchen which features granite countertops, GE appliances (including refrigerator) and upgraded white shaker style cabinets. Main floor patio offers views of those lovely California sunsets. Upstairs offers spacious master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite bath. Two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, laundry closet with washer/dryer complete the 3rd level. All this located very near to the newly renovated Yorba Linda Town Center, home to restaurants, shopping and movies. Yorba Linda boasts small town character, award winning schools and a strong sense of community.