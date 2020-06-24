All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.)
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.)

17113 Bastanchury Road · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

17113 Bastanchury Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Everything you need. All right here. - Available Back house Yorba Linda duplex for rent. This quaint home has a large living room, dinning room, kitchen with breakfast bar and stackable washer and dryer. There are three bedrooms and one recently remodeled bathroom. Tile flooring throughout the of the home. The dining area has sliding glass doors which lead to a large back yard with mature trees and covered patio, as well as two sheds for storage. A perfect area for entertaining! Great Yorba Linda school district. Centrally located to freeways and shopping centers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have any available units?
17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) currently offering any rent specials?
17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) pet-friendly?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) offer parking?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) does not offer parking.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have a pool?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) does not have a pool.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have accessible units?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) does not have accessible units.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have units with dishwashers?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) have units with air conditioning?
No, 17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.) does not have units with air conditioning.
