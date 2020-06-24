17113 Bastanchury Rd (AKA Citrus Rd.)

Amenities

Everything you need. All right here. - Available Back house Yorba Linda duplex for rent. This quaint home has a large living room, dinning room, kitchen with breakfast bar and stackable washer and dryer. There are three bedrooms and one recently remodeled bathroom. Tile flooring throughout the of the home. The dining area has sliding glass doors which lead to a large back yard with mature trees and covered patio, as well as two sheds for storage. A perfect area for entertaining! Great Yorba Linda school district. Centrally located to freeways and shopping centers.



No Pets Allowed



