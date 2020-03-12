13190 Greenwich

Amenities

Visit San Francisco and stay in our

stunning, three-bedroom, two-story Cottage

on the Citys famous Telegraph Hill.



463 A & B Greenwich (The Cottage) is steps away from Coit Tower and world class views of the City, is walking distance to the vibrant shopping district of Upper Grant Street, and just one block from some of the finest restaurants in the world. The Cottage is located on a sunny and quiet residential street on Telegraph Hill, nestled in a park-like garden in the same block where Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart filmed Dark Passage and the epicenter of Armistead Maupins Tales of the City collection.



The views of Coit Tower and the adjacent garden, from everywhere in The Cottage are among the highlights of this spacious property. The two-story, stand alone building, (to sleep six plus), includes wonderful oriental and needlepoint carpets, great artwork, stunning chandeliers, books everywhere, a brand new Room and Board sleeper sofa, two flat screen TVs, new mattresses in the bedrooms, and luxurious Ralph Lauren linens. The complete kitchen, with hand crafted wooden cabinets and counter tops, and hand painted floor, features exquisite Adriana Limoges china, Fjord Dansk flat wear, hand blown crystal, and everything you need to serve dinner for eight.



The beautiful dining room table in the formal dining room seats 8; it is surrounded by nineteenth century caned chairs with dark blue velvet seats, and is lit by a classic Waterford chandelier. The view of Coit Tower from the dining room window is amazing.



The master queen bedroom is spacious, full of closets, and has a built-in desk and bookshelves flanking one wall. Dressed in Ralph Lauren linens and an oriental Isfahan rug, the bedroom is both gracious and a great place to work. The second bedroom is actually a large suite, with its own entrance, and has a small kitchenette, art deco table and four chairs, small library, and double bed, again with Ralph Lauren linens. The third bedroom is on the u