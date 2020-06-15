All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

9727 Winter Gardens Blvd. #88

9727 Winter Gardens Boulevard · (619) 464-6444
Location

9727 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 9727 Winter Gardens Blvd. #88 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit located in Lakeside. Within minutes to local parks, schools, shopping, dining and public transportation.

This unit has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout living area and tile flooring in the bathroom. The kitchen is new with all new appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Dine in area just off the kitchen.

There is wall air conditioning, wall heating and a ceiling fan in bedroom. Large walk in closet and jacuzzi bathtub. Complex has a coin laundry on site, swimming pool and 1 off street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

