Winter Gardens, CA
8650 Almond Road
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

8650 Almond Road

8650 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

8650 Almond Road, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious House with Beautiful Mountain View - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House
Large 2000 sq ft recently remodeled home in the hills of Lakeside
Central Heat/Air
Large family room, living room
Large kitchen with appliances
Master suite has large walk-in closet
Washer/dryer hookups
Large enclosed balcony with great mountain views

Quiet neighborhood
Off Street Parking
Utilities included: water, sewer & gas
No Pets, No back yard
Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $1,895. Deposit $1,900 O.A.C. Available now for immediate move-in.

8650 Almond Rd, Lakeside 92040
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE4660565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Almond Road have any available units?
8650 Almond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8650 Almond Road have?
Some of 8650 Almond Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 8650 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Gardens.
Does 8650 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 8650 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 8650 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8650 Almond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Almond Road have a pool?
No, 8650 Almond Road does not have a pool.
Does 8650 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 8650 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8650 Almond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8650 Almond Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8650 Almond Road has units with air conditioning.
