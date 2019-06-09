8650 Almond Road

Amenities

Spacious House with Beautiful Mountain View - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House

Large 2000 sq ft recently remodeled home in the hills of Lakeside

Central Heat/Air

Large family room, living room

Large kitchen with appliances

Master suite has large walk-in closet

Washer/dryer hookups

Large enclosed balcony with great mountain views



Quiet neighborhood

Off Street Parking

Utilities included: water, sewer & gas

No Pets, No back yard

Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required. No Smoking.

1 year lease. Rent $1,895. Deposit $1,900 O.A.C. Available now for immediate move-in.



8650 Almond Rd, Lakeside 92040

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



