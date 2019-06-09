8650 Almond Road

Amenities
Spacious House with Beautiful Mountain View - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House
Large 2000 sq ft recently remodeled home in the hills of Lakeside
Central Heat/Air
Large family room, living room
Large kitchen with appliances
Master suite has large walk-in closet
Washer/dryer hookups
Large enclosed balcony with great mountain views
Quiet neighborhood
Off Street Parking
Utilities included: water, sewer & gas
No Pets, No back yard
Good Credit Required. Renters Insurance Required. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $1,895. Deposit $1,900 O.A.C. Available now for immediate move-in.
8650 Almond Rd, Lakeside 92040
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
