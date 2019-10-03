12033 Short St

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1495 - Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath. Property also includes a 2 car garage, RV parking, private entrance and large yard with 75 yr old pecan tree and parklike environment. Possible small pet - No Dogs. Centrally located close to schools, shopping, freeway and retail.

