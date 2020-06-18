29413 Big Country Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking playground garage

Beautiful home - Beautiful almost-new 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de sac in Winchester.

Nice modern flooring throughout the home with open floor plan. Huge Great room and kitchen with large windows letting in plenty of natural light. 3 car garage. The finished private backyard with no homes behind, includes fire pit, grass and cement patio. Lovely area with community park and playground and basketball court. New Solar included for electric costs at a reduced rate. Tenant pays $50 towards the solar monthly. Smart home with Ring, Honeywell, etc This home also features a whole house fan to keep the house cool in the evenings. Washer, Dryer , Fridge Included.

Lockbox Key is for Garage entry.



(RLNE5849216)