All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like 29413 Big Country Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, CA
/
29413 Big Country Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

29413 Big Country Ct

29413 Big Country Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29413 Big Country Ct, Winchester, CA 92596

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home - Beautiful almost-new 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de sac in Winchester.
Nice modern flooring throughout the home with open floor plan. Huge Great room and kitchen with large windows letting in plenty of natural light. 3 car garage. The finished private backyard with no homes behind, includes fire pit, grass and cement patio. Lovely area with community park and playground and basketball court. New Solar included for electric costs at a reduced rate. Tenant pays $50 towards the solar monthly. Smart home with Ring, Honeywell, etc This home also features a whole house fan to keep the house cool in the evenings. Washer, Dryer , Fridge Included.
Lockbox Key is for Garage entry.

(RLNE5849216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29413 Big Country Ct have any available units?
29413 Big Country Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, CA.
What amenities does 29413 Big Country Ct have?
Some of 29413 Big Country Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29413 Big Country Ct currently offering any rent specials?
29413 Big Country Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29413 Big Country Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 29413 Big Country Ct is pet friendly.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct offer parking?
Yes, 29413 Big Country Ct does offer parking.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29413 Big Country Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct have a pool?
No, 29413 Big Country Ct does not have a pool.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct have accessible units?
No, 29413 Big Country Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 29413 Big Country Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29413 Big Country Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 29413 Big Country Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CAMenifee, CAHemet, CASan Jacinto, CAMurrieta, CAPerris, CAFrench Valley, CA
Wildomar, CALake Elsinore, CATemecula, CABanning, CALakeland Village, CACalimesa, CAWoodcrest, CAYucaipa, CARedlands, CATemescal Valley, CAFallbrook, CALoma Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine