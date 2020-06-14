37 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA with hardwood floors
Originally an outpost for the railroad that was being built between San Diego and Barstow, Wildomar is named after its founders: William Collier, Donald Graham, and Margaret Collier Graham, the wife of Donald and sister of William.
In 2010, Wildomar was home to 32,176 people, and its population is still growing quickly. If you are considering moving to Wildomar, then now is a great time to do so. Thanks to a recent building boom, the vacancy rate is higher than in many parts of California, so you should not have too much trouble finding a cool crib. Lovers of the great outdoors will appreciate the fact that Wildomar borders the largest freshwater lake in California. If you're more of a couch potato, you might prefer the annual wine festival held just a few miles away in Temecula, where you can taste the fruits of the vines that cover this region of California. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wildomar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.