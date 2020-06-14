37 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA with hardwood floors

Originally an outpost for the railroad that was being built between San Diego and Barstow, Wildomar is named after its founders: William Collier, Donald Graham, and Margaret Collier Graham, the wife of Donald and sister of William.

In 2010, Wildomar was home to 32,176 people, and its population is still growing quickly. If you are considering moving to Wildomar, then now is a great time to do so. Thanks to a recent building boom, the vacancy rate is higher than in many parts of California, so you should not have too much trouble finding a cool crib. Lovers of the great outdoors will appreciate the fact that Wildomar borders the largest freshwater lake in California. If you're more of a couch potato, you might prefer the annual wine festival held just a few miles away in Temecula, where you can taste the fruits of the vines that cover this region of California.