uptown whittier
229 Apartments for rent in Uptown Whittier, Whittier, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
2 Units Available
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Uptown Whittier
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6041 Pickering
6041 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
777 sqft
Happiness is living in this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Located off the very lovely Pickering Ave in Beautiful Whittier. Enjoy this cozy upstairs unit, includes a large living room, kitchen with dining area. Lots of windows for natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Uptown Whittier
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
2 Units Available
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
4 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
Include your cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious home for rent in Whittier.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1129 sqft
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser. https://www.dropbox.com/s/5qnvsdn2tcc5vq1/2020-06-05%2015.54.10.mov?dl=0 Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights.
