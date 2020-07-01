Rent Calculator
All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 7701 Newlin Avenue.
Whittier, CA
/
7701 Newlin Avenue
7701 Newlin Avenue
7701 Newlin Avenue
Location
7701 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Convenient location, close to all, Downstairs recent paint, carpet, tile, shows great small back yard,will consider pet weight limit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have any available units?
7701 Newlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Whittier, CA
.
What amenities does 7701 Newlin Avenue have?
Some of 7701 Newlin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 7701 Newlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Newlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Newlin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Newlin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Newlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Newlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 7701 Newlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7701 Newlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 Newlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 Newlin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 Newlin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
