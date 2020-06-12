/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
129 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
7161 Wyoming Street
7161 Wyoming Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
The most beautiful Town house in the block with big priceless tree in front yard. Newer town house condo with 2 card attached garage with remote. private entry with small yard. Can park 4 cars off street include garage. Laundry room upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5011 Cambridge Avenue
5011 Cambridge Avenue, Westminster, CA
Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1455 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,243
1453 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach. Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stanton
1 Unit Available
12381 Arrowhead St Apt 81-32
12381 Arrowhead Street, Stanton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
Unit 81-32 Available 07/25/20 HUGEunit! SMALLprice=3+2= 2nd Flr - Property Id: 105812 Ask About Our $$$ $400 Discount (OAC) $$ We Pay Water, Trash & Gas NO DOGS ALLOWED IN THE APT Income requirement is $7000.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Garden Grove
1 Unit Available
12098 S Stonegate Lane
12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16207 Mount Lowe Circle
16207 Mount Lowe Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
Beautiful remodeled house by Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The first floor is spacious with Living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, Master Bedroom with double closet, two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Newland
1 Unit Available
8361 Edam Circle
8361 Edam Circle, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1328 sqft
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Rent this beautiful turnkey home in a quiet Huntington Beach neighborhood. The house has great curb appeal and has been very well maintained with lots of upgrades. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14611 Wilson Street
14611 Wilson Street, Midway City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1053 sqft
This property has a lot to offer. Super large lot with plenty of room for toys, kids etc. There is a separate fenced RV area with its own water and electric supply. The home has been remodeled and updated throughout with lots of amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15041 Drake Lane
15041 Drake Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1392 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Huntington Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15862 Belfast Lane
15862 Belfast Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1340 sqft
Welcome, Home! As this 1340 sq, ft Single-family Residence offers one Master bedroom and two large guest bedrooms. Family Living room and dining area, two-car garage with direct access, washer and Dryer in the garage.
1 of 15
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Fountain Valley
1 Unit Available
16515 Yucca Circle
16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH** Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour:
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Goldenwest
20 Units Available
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1276 sqft
Located on Warner Avenue with easy access to the 405 Freeway and PCH. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and vertical blinds. Community features a pool and gym.
