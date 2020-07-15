/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
246 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14041 Locust Street
14041 Locust Street, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
962 sqft
Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
29 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
25 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
30 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington
7912-7922 Aldrich Dr.
7912 Aldrich Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1025 sqft
This Multi-Family is located at 7912-7922 Aldrich Dr. Huntington Beach, CA. This property is walking distance to Bella Terra and Target, one mile from Golden West College, minutes from the 405 freeway and 6 miles to the beach.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
9155 Westminster Ave
9155 Westminster Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 NICE 2BD & 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
9918 13th Street
9918 13th Street, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
812 sqft
Very nice and upgraded condominium in the heart of Little Saigon. The 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo nested on top of its own 2-car garage and ready to move in.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Stanton
7727 CRESTBROOK Way
7727 Crestbrook Way, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1081 sqft
2 Story Townhome style end unit at Crosspointe Village. 2 Bedroom with added loft that would make a great office or den. Nearly everything has been remodeled.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
8 Units Available
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
965 sqft
Surfside Villas is a casually cool community located in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
72 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
35 Units Available
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,343
1250 sqft
Located right on the Pacific Coast Highway with a view of the ocean. LEED certified for eco-friendly living. Smoke-free apartments have stainless steel appliances and quartz counters.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
56 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
14 Units Available
Yorktown
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1008 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments near intersection of Beach Boulevard and East Adams, near Bartlett Park. All units in modern style, with hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
12 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1095 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
61 Units Available
Central Costa Mesa
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
