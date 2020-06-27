Amenities

patio / balcony garage range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Home for rent in Westminster-8451 Sterling Way - This beautiful single story home is located in Westminster and includes a grassy front and back yard. The home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and restaurants. While standing on the front porch step, you will enjoy the ocean breeze and southern California sunshine. The large family room is perfect for a cozy night in, and is ensured to stay cool on hot days with the automatic sunshade located over the front window. This home has two bedrooms and a large bonus room perfect for a home office, play room, or entertainment space. The two bedrooms have roomy closets and plenty of natural light.The kitchen includes a gas stove and oven, and has room for a dining table. The kitchen leads out to the backyard, which is laid with grass, and shaded with a large avocado tree. The home has a driveway, which leads to a detached garage, allowing plenty of parking space. Landscaping in included, tenant responsible gas, water, and electric. Sorry, no pets.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985979)