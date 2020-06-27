All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

8451 Sterling Way

8451 Sterling Way · No Longer Available
Location

8451 Sterling Way, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home for rent in Westminster-8451 Sterling Way - This beautiful single story home is located in Westminster and includes a grassy front and back yard. The home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and restaurants. While standing on the front porch step, you will enjoy the ocean breeze and southern California sunshine. The large family room is perfect for a cozy night in, and is ensured to stay cool on hot days with the automatic sunshade located over the front window. This home has two bedrooms and a large bonus room perfect for a home office, play room, or entertainment space. The two bedrooms have roomy closets and plenty of natural light.The kitchen includes a gas stove and oven, and has room for a dining table. The kitchen leads out to the backyard, which is laid with grass, and shaded with a large avocado tree. The home has a driveway, which leads to a detached garage, allowing plenty of parking space. Landscaping in included, tenant responsible gas, water, and electric. Sorry, no pets.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8451 Sterling Way have any available units?
8451 Sterling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 8451 Sterling Way have?
Some of 8451 Sterling Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8451 Sterling Way currently offering any rent specials?
8451 Sterling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8451 Sterling Way pet-friendly?
No, 8451 Sterling Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8451 Sterling Way offer parking?
Yes, 8451 Sterling Way offers parking.
Does 8451 Sterling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8451 Sterling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8451 Sterling Way have a pool?
No, 8451 Sterling Way does not have a pool.
Does 8451 Sterling Way have accessible units?
No, 8451 Sterling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8451 Sterling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8451 Sterling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8451 Sterling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8451 Sterling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
