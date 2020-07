Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Westminster Home - Beautiful house located on the west side of Westminster, right at the border of the city of Huntington Beach, minutes to Seal Beach Pier, Bolsa Chica State Beach, Huntington Beach Pier .3 bedroom 2 bathroom, corner lot with new carpet and paint throughout. 2 car garage with built in shelving. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and entry to backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5149529)