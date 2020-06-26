All apartments in Westminster
13881 Haileigh Street

13881 Haileigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

13881 Haileigh Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Stone Collection Gated Community Home - Check out this awesome 360 Tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aXyoWHe4eR5

Rarely on the market! Well-kept family home located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Center Stone Collection Gated Community with park. Spacious entry into vaulted living room leads to a newly remodeled kitchen open to the family room w/ fireplace. Home has plenty of storage throughout. Huge Master Bathroom with shower and large tub. Built in 1997, this property is 24 + years newer than most competitors. Convenient to LA, San Diego and beaches. Freeway close - but not too close!

Home is available for move in on 7/15/2019 with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net or contact Gary (714) 251-6114 to schedule a showing. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance insurance required.

For more information contact Property Manager- Richard Mills 949-679-0440 x122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4915485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13881 Haileigh Street have any available units?
13881 Haileigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 13881 Haileigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
13881 Haileigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13881 Haileigh Street pet-friendly?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street offer parking?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street does not offer parking.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13881 Haileigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street have a pool?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street have accessible units?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13881 Haileigh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13881 Haileigh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
