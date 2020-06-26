13881 Haileigh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Stone Collection Gated Community Home - Check out this awesome 360 Tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aXyoWHe4eR5



Rarely on the market! Well-kept family home located on a corner lot in the highly desirable Center Stone Collection Gated Community with park. Spacious entry into vaulted living room leads to a newly remodeled kitchen open to the family room w/ fireplace. Home has plenty of storage throughout. Huge Master Bathroom with shower and large tub. Built in 1997, this property is 24 + years newer than most competitors. Convenient to LA, San Diego and beaches. Freeway close - but not too close!



Home is available for move in on 7/15/2019 with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net or contact Gary (714) 251-6114 to schedule a showing. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance insurance required.



For more information contact Property Manager- Richard Mills 949-679-0440 x122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE4915485)